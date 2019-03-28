Saint Pauls man on probation arrested on drug, firearm charges

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Saint Pauls man who was sentenced to probation last month now is facing new charges after law enforcement conducted a search of his home.
In response to complaints from the community, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice/Narcotics Unit and N.C. Probation and Parole conducted a probation search of the home of Laquile Davis and Heather Hunt located at 2794 Hwy 20.
Officials say that approximately ½ ounce of cocaine, approximately ¼ ounce of marijuana, suspected MDMA/ecstasy, hundreds of prescription medication tablets in unmarked medication bottles, approximately $6,000 in cash, and multiple firearms were located and seized.
An AK-47 seized at the scene was reportedly stolen from Granville County.
Davis also was wanted for running from law enforcement in Robeson County earlier this month, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said.
Davis, 26, has been charged with:
- Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine
- Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
- Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Cocaine
- Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purpose of Keeping/Selling Controlled Substances
- two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Probation Violation
- two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Flee to Elude Arrest
- Possession of Firearm with Altered Serial Number
He is being held under a $276,000 bond. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Davis was sentenced to 12 months of probation on Feb. 7 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer.
Hunt, 30, has been charged with possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of using controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
