Planning for a safe summer: protecting your kids and pets from hot cars

We're officially spring with summer on a lot of minds. With summer, comes the heat and sometimes people forget that it's no longer cool enough to leave children and animals in cars, even if it's parked in the shade and has a window cracked.
Last year, 51 children died in hot cars across the country.
According to BeingStray.com, temperatures inside a car can rise over three degrees per five minutes. If it’s 70 degrees outside, it can get over 100 degrees inside a car in just 30 minutes.
The Wilmington Police Department is partnering with Coastal Kia to promote a safe summer campaign for drivers. The campaigns includes a free rear-view mirror hang-tang that helps remind drivers t look in their cars before locking the doors.
Linda Thompson with WPD says children’s body temperatures increase faster than adults.
“An adult may not feel that hot, but a child’s body temperature can be two-to-three times hotter than an adult," says Thompson. "Them sitting in a hot car... their body is going to heat up much faster than an adults would.”
She also says the hang-tags are for anyone.
“Any driver who could be carrying a small child in the back or an animal,” says Thompson. “It’s a great reminder. You never know one day you might be picking up a child for someone or you might be carrying an animal for someone.”
If you’d like a free hang-tag, stop by the Wilmington Police Department main headquarters at 615 Bess St., the station at 2451 S. College Rd., or Coastal Kia at 6103 Market Street.
