New Hanover Regional Medical Center first in state to offer new aneurysm treatment

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in the state to perform a new aneurysm treatment using a WEB device that looks like a small, mesh basket.
Dr. Vinodh Doss, the director of interventional neurology at NHRMC, said this is a safer option than traditional treatments because it involves less time doctors are in someone’s brain.
Other options to treat a brain aneurysm include using coils and a stent or removing part of the skull and putting a clip at the base of the aneurysm. This procedure places one device as opposed to two in a patient’s brain.
Other treatments can require blood thinners afterwards, not always good for a patient, according to Dr. Doss.
“Whenever you can reduce the risk of procedure stents, blood thinners, things like that, it serves the patient better," he said.
Doss said the device is “one and done,” meaning it deploys into the brain and stays there for the rest of the patient’s life.
The procedure time is also significantly shorter. It takes 30 minutes compared to a few hours for other treatments, he said.
“This revolutionizes our thinking of treating these aneurysms going forward in the United States," Doss said.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the WEB device a few months ago, and Doss performed the first procedure with it on March 20. He said the device also has great results as far as long-term efficacy.
