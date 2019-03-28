March 28 marks anniversary of deadly Carolina tornado outbreak

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - 35 years ago, one of the worst tornado outbreaks in U.S. history violently changed the landscape of several communities across the Carolinas.
In all, twisters killed 57 and injured more than 1,200 as 22 tornadoes charged through North and South Carolina-- two of them in the Lower Cape Fear Region.
According to the National Weather Service, one of the twisters, classified as a then F2 (wind speeds of 113–157 mph) began near Conway, South Carolina, and traveled 16 miles before breaking up in Tabor City. Nobody was killed, but the damage was extensive-- costing more than $500,000.
The other was a then-F3 twister (wind speeds of 158–206 mph) that touched down in Bladen County, north of Tobermory. It ran a path of 40 miles through adjacent Cumberland and Sampson counties, killing 12, injuring more than 100 and racking up $5 million in damages.
The National Weather Service issued several Tornado Warnings and, for the first time in NOAA history, our area was placed under a “high risk” severe weather designation by the Severe Local Storms Unit -- the predecessor to the Storm Prediction Center.
Since then, technology has advanced, allowing the public to receive tornado alerts anywhere, anytime, instantaneously. Storm outbreaks like these emphasize the importance of having more than one way to receive weather bulletins.
As we embark on another severe weather season, take a few moments to make sure your NOAA weather radios are programmed and have fresh batteries. Most importantly, be sure your free WECT First Alert Weather App is set to your location and that your severe weather alerts are toggled on. For step by step instructions on how to do this, click here.
