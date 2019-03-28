Funeral service scheduled for 1-year-old who died in Carolina Beach accident

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - Funeral services for 1-year-old Cora Kruger will be held Saturday, April 6.
Kruger died after a Jeep hit her and her grandmother at the intersection of Lake Park Boulevard and Cape Fear Boulevard in Carolina Beach last week.
The service, scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Carolina Beach Community Church, is being called a celebration of Cora's life, and the public is invited.
Those who attend are asked to wear bright and fun colors instead of black.
