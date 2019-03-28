First Alert Forecast: temps all set to warm up, next showers many days away

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast comes in two primary installments. First: a warming trend for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Next: a quick shot at showers or storms with an approaching and passing front late in the weekend. Catch your forecast for the next seven days right here and be sure to note these highlights...
Temps making big gains... For the first time since Monday night, temperatures are set to reach the 60s Thursday and, for the first time since Monday afternoon, readings ought to break into the 70s Friday. The average high at Wilmington for the tail end of March is 70.
Timing Sunday’s shower chances... Showers and storms will likely form a thin ribbon or broken line as the cross the Carolinas Sunday and Sunday night. For the Cape Fear Region, rain odds will start Sunday in the low 10 to 20% range and peak around 50 to 60% in the evening.
Another spike in shower chances appears possible… This would be in the Tuesday and Wednesday time frame as it looks now. Your seven-day forecast is posted here and your WECT Weather App features a ten-day forecast, so be sure to tap that app for all the specifics!
