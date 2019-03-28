First Alert Forecast: soaring temperatures and bright sunshine heading into the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast comes in two primary installments. First: a warming trend for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Next: a quick shot at showers or storms with an approaching and passing front late in the weekend. Catch your forecast for the next seven days right here and be sure to note these highlights...
- No more 30s... the month of March will close with above normal temperatures. The average high at Wilmington for the end of March is 70. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 70s through Sunday March 31. Lows will be comfortable in the 40s and 50s.
- Weekend showers... after a dry stretch of weather through Saturday, a cold front will bring along moisture by Sunday afternoon. Allergy sufferers may benefit from some pollen relief but don’t expect a weekend washout.
- Cooler and unsettled weather... after the aforementioned cold front moves offshore, below normal temperatures will fill in behind making for a cooler start to the week. Also, expect a brief dry day Monday before the next round of precipitation returns by Tuesday.
Your seven-day forecast is posted here and your WECT Weather App features a ten-day forecast, so be sure to tap that app for all the specifics!
