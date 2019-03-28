Commissioners to consider resolution making Pender County a ‘gun sanctuary’

By Clint Bullock | March 28, 2019 at 4:08 PM EST - Updated March 28 at 4:19 PM

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Pender County commissioners may vote on a resolution at their meeting next week that would declare the county a “gun sanctuary.”

According to online documents, several commissioners have requested the resolution be considered during the Monday, April 1 meeting.

The resolution reads in part:

“Pender County Board of Commissioners will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in the enforcement of any element of such acts, laws, orders, mandates, rules or regulations, that infringe on the right by the people to keep and bear arms as described and defined in detail above.”

A similar resolution, which is cited in the Pender County resolution, was passed earlier this month by commissioners in Cherokee County.

The Pender County commissioners meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Monday at the Public Assembly Room located at 805 South Walker Street in Burgaw.

