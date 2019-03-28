Commissioners to consider resolution making Pender County a ‘gun sanctuary’

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Pender County commissioners may vote on a resolution at their meeting next week that would declare the county a “gun sanctuary.”
According to online documents, several commissioners have requested the resolution be considered during the Monday, April 1 meeting.
The resolution reads in part:
A similar resolution, which is cited in the Pender County resolution, was passed earlier this month by commissioners in Cherokee County.
The Pender County commissioners meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Monday at the Public Assembly Room located at 805 South Walker Street in Burgaw.
