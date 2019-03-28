Columbus County inmate stabbed multiple times in prison attack

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - An inmate at Columbus Correctional Institution was hospitalized after he was attacked and stabbed by a trio of men Monday morning.
A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 7:45 a.m. at the medium-security prison which is located at 1255 Prison Camp Road in Whiteville.
The victim, 30-year-old Henry Lee Gordon, told authorities that three people assaulted him by stabbing him multiple times with a sharp object. Gordon sustained injuries to his torso, leg, and face.
He was treated at a local hospital and released back into custody of prison officials.
The assault is still under investigation.
Gordon was serving a 2-year prison term for a 2017 conviction of habitual impaired driving and failing to notify officials of an address change as a sex offender.
During his stint in prison, Gordon has had eight infractions, including two for being involved with a gang. The most recent infraction was for fighting on March 12.
