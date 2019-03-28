Coastal Carolina snaps UNCW’s four-game winning streak

CONWAY, S.C. (WECT) – UNCW’s Kep Brown hit a home run for the second consecutive game but the Seahawks lost 9-2 at No. 12 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.
The defeat snapped a four-game win streak for UNCW (15-11).
CCU starter Anthony Veneziano (3-0) earned the win, striking out nine batters in seven innings, giving up three hits and a walk.
Kieton Rivers led the Chanticleers (19-6-1) offensively with a pair of homers and five RBIs.
UNCW starter Zarion Sharpe (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs in three innings, striking out out five.
The Seahawks return to Colonial Athletic Association play Friday when they host William & Mary at 6 p.m.
