Coastal Carolina snaps UNCW’s four-game winning streak
March 27, 2019 at 9:28 PM EST - Updated March 27 at 9:28 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WECT) – UNCW’s Kep Brown hit a home run for the second consecutive game but the Seahawks lost 9-2 at No. 12 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

The defeat snapped a four-game win streak for UNCW (15-11).

CCU starter Anthony Veneziano (3-0) earned the win, striking out nine batters in seven innings, giving up three hits and a walk.

Kieton Rivers led the Chanticleers (19-6-1) offensively with a pair of homers and five RBIs.

UNCW starter Zarion Sharpe (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs in three innings, striking out out five.

The Seahawks return to Colonial Athletic Association play Friday when they host William & Mary at 6 p.m.

