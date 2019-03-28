Castle Hayne woman accused of lying about SUV damage, charged with insurance fraud

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -A Castle Hayne woman has been charged with insurance fraud.
Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Jeneva Powell, 25, of falsely reporting the details of how damage occurred to her SUV to Nationwide Insurance Co.
Investigators say the damage was the result of an argument between Powell and her boyfriend.
According to the arrest warrant, the incident occurred on Nov. 1, 2018.
Powell was arrested on March 14.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.