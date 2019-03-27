UNCW baseball upsets No. 12 Coastal Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - With the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning, Doug Angeli singled home Noah Bridges to give UNCW’s baseball team a 5-4 win over No. 12 Coastal Carolina at Brooks Field on Wednesday night.
Angeli and Greg Jones each had two hits for the Seahawks (15-10). Jones also matched a career-high with four stolen bases. Kep Brown went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for UNCW.
Reliever Henry Ryan (3-2) earned the victory.
The Seahawks and the Chanticleers (18-6-1) face each other again Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Conway, SC.
