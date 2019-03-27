Two plead guilty, sentenced to prison for taking indecent liberties with a child in Pender County

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - Two men pleaded guilty Monday to indecent liberties with a child charges in Pender County and were sentenced to prison time.
According to a news release from the District Attorney's Office, James Allen Bunch, 63, of Virginia, and Aaron Bradley Woodcock, 23, of Ivanhoe, entered guilty pleas to two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Bunch pleaded to another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Woodcock also pleaded guilty to second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Woodock, who has no prior criminal history, was sentenced to 13-25 months in prison, plus two consecutive suspended sentences of 25-90 months after he is released. He will also be on supervised probation and must register as a sex offender for 30 years.
Bunch is serving a sentence in Virginia for possession of a firearm, and was previously convicted of aggravated sexual battery in that state. For the indecent liberties and firearm charges in Pender County, Bunch received two consecutive sentences of 20-33 months in prison, five years post-release supervision and he is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
In June and July 2018, Woodock began an online relationship with a 13-year-old female he knew. Woodcock was 22 at the time.
Sexually explicit photos and video were exchanged during these online conversations, and Woodcock either met or tried to meet the girl on at least two occasions.
On the last attempt to meet, Pender County detectives were waiting for Woodcock and arrested him. Officers confirmed the online activity after executing search warrants for seized cell phones and social media accounts.
Bunch inappropriately touched a 13-year-old female he knew between October 2016-March 2017. While investigating the sexual assault, investigators learned that Bunch had recently sold a firearm, which he was prohibited from possessing due to the prior felony convictions.
