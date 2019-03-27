TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on 16th, 17th streets due to CFPUA work

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Temporary lane closures are expected for portions of 16th and 17th streets in Wilmington starting Wednesday, March 27, as inspections and maintenance is performed on Cape Fear Public Utility Authority sewer mains.
Work will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., approximately one block in each direction between Queen and Market streets.
According to a CFPUA news release, contractors “will do video inspections on and clean, repair and install lining as needed on sanitary sewer main. This program helps to minimize issues within the sewer system.”
Work is expected to be complete in mid-April.
