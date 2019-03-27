StriperFest reels in the community to support the Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An event this weekend helps to protect the Cape Fear River’s ecosystem.
StriperFest is Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, with events for adults and families at the Coastline Convention Center. StriperFest celebrates the striped bass, which calls the river home.
StriperFest is Cape Fear River Watch’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Friday night, the event includes a banquet with live and silent auctions.
Families are invited to participate in Saturday’s festivities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., which include educational events, the kind tag and release fishing tournament, seminars and boat trips on the Cape Fear.
All of the details about the event can be found here.
