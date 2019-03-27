Special Olympics holds skills day at UNCW amid proposal to pull federal funding

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Special Olympics New Hanover County held basketball skills day Wednesday at UNCW for almost 400 special needs students.
Athletes had the opportunity to work on skills development and play games, along with other activities.
“They look forward to these events," one mother said. "It is very special to them in their heart.”
The event was held a day after the proposed 2020 federal budget includes cutting funding to special education, including Special Olympics. In the effort to cut $7 billion from education programs, about $18 million is proposed to come from Special Olympics.
North Carolina has one of the largest Special Olympics programs in the world with nearly 40,000 registered athletes who train and compete in year-round programs in 19 different sports.
