Riders report issues with free trolley as WAVE approaches expansion

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - There are 15 official stops on the route Wilmington’s free trolley travels every day, but riders report it doesn’t always stop to pick people up.
Wilmington resident and Brooklyn Arts District business owner Sarah Sheffield said she used to utilize the trolley at least once a week after the city expanded the route last year, but now she doesn’t really even bother.
"It’s a really good route, but it’s not always reliable,” Sheffield said.
She and her neighbor, Causten Stehle, said they’ve seen the trolley fail to stop at Stop No. 1, Fourth Street at Brunswick Street, so many times they eventually complained to the city and WAVE Transit earlier this month. Often, both women said, the trolley will blow past Stop No. 1 to Stop No. 2, Fourth Street at Harnett Street, where the driver will take a break.
Once, Stehle said, she even chased the vehicle down the street trying to get the driver’s attention.
On top of the personal inconvenience, Stehle said she thinks the trolley being unreliable, particularly in the Brooklyn Arts District, could be economically problematic.
"Our feeling is that Fourth Street gets a short shrift because it’s not yet quite as touristy,” she said. “Obviously, it’s not helping matters if the trolley doesn’t stop when it’s supposed to.”
While they said the transportation authority was responsive to their complaints, the two women haven’t seen much improvement over the last few weeks.
Wilmington City Council member Paul Lawler said he has also noticed issues with the free trolley, from the complaints he’s heard about missed stops to cleanliness issues. He said he’s also witnessed the trolley idling near Harnett Street for longer than it should.
All of those issues are a problem for the trolley’s intended purpose, Lawler said.
“The big idea behind the new trolley route is to have the bus go where people are, make it convenient for people to use," he said, “and if it’s not stopping where the people are, then it’s not convenient. We have to change that.”
Lawler said he and other city officials have talked with WAVE about the need to make sure the trolley is running on time, making all of its stops and in attractive shape.
“They assured me that they are," he said.
To their credit, he said, WAVE installed a GPS tracking device like the ones on other WAVE buses, so riders can see in real time where the trolley is and WAVE can keep track of how it is doing.
Megan Matheny, deputy director of the transit authority, said part of the reason there are issues at Stop No. 1 could be a lack of space due to street parking.
“Roadway conditions and on street parking realities at the intersection of Fourth Street and Brunswick Street do not allow the type of extended service you would expect for a point of origin and destination for a route,” Matheny said in an email Tuesday afternoon.
A long-term solution is in the works, Matheny said. Eventually, Stop No. 1 will be phased out as WAVE’s new downtown transfer station comes online.
“Once completed, the new downtown transfer station will be provide a safe, off-street location for the trolley route to begin and terminate and offer enhanced amenities to both customers and operators,” she said.
In the meantime, Matheny said WAVE has stressed to its drivers the importance of making sure the trolley is operating according to the published schedule.
Lawler and Matheny said issues may be further remedied later this year, when WAVE brings on two new trolley vehicles for the program, for which a naming campaign is underway.
Riders said they hope that is true.
“It’s the issue in that, I want the trolley to succeed because I think it’s a great thing for us,” Stehle said.
