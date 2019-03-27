Preparing for mosquito season

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Warmer weather is coming back to the Carolina’s which means mosquito season is right around the corner. Meaning local mosquito control companies are beginning to gear up.
“We begin spraying for mosquitoes the first week of April all the way through September,” says David Elkins with Mosquito Authority.
The mosquito population all depends on the amount of water and temperature through the season, so there’s not any definitive answer as to if the population will be higher or low this year.
Mosquitoes not only itch when they bite, they transmit 28 diseases including West Nile, Encephalitis, Dengue, & Malaria.
David Elkins gives some ways to help keep mosquitoes out of your yard:
- Eliminate any standing water around your house. These locations are a breeding ground. Items such as bird baths, children’s toys, gutters old tires or garden pots
- Clean up debris. Some mosquitoes will lay eggs in damp grounds and surfaces, such as leaves and logs.
- Use mosquito traps.
- Call a mosquito quality control company.
