Pender High School robotics team to battle it out at regionals

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Pender Circuit Breakers, the robotics team from Pender High School, is heading to the regional competition at UNC-Pembroke March 30-31.
Three dozen teams from across the state will be competing in a game called Destination: Deep Space. The robots were created by the students in less than two months and will go through tests such as driving through ‘sandstorms,’ placing hatches, and shooting cargo.
If the Pender Circuit Breakers place in the competition they will move on to the state tournament held on April 6 at Campbell University.
