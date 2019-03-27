Pender High School robotics team to battle it out at regionals

Some Pender County High School students will compete robotics competition (Source: Pender County Schools)
By Jesslyn Ferentz | March 27, 2019 at 10:33 AM EST - Updated March 27 at 10:42 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Pender Circuit Breakers, the robotics team from Pender High School, is heading to the regional competition at UNC-Pembroke March 30-31.

Three dozen teams from across the state will be competing in a game called Destination: Deep Space. The robots were created by the students in less than two months and will go through tests such as driving through ‘sandstorms,’ placing hatches, and shooting cargo.

If the Pender Circuit Breakers place in the competition they will move on to the state tournament held on April 6 at Campbell University.

