Parent arrested on drunk and disorderly charge at Roland-Grise Middle School

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A woman was arrested Tuesday after an alleged confrontation with another parent at Roland-Grise Middle School.
According to a spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, the woman was arrested on a drunk and disorderly charge.
“There was a disagreement and confrontation between parents on campus at Roland-Grise,” Lt. Jerry Brewer said. “One lady has been arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct, and additional charges may be forthcoming.”
The incident, which reportedly started with a disagreement between students, occurred not long after class had been dismissed for the day, and Brewer said the school was never on lockdown.
No names have been released.
One student was reportedly checked out my EMS at the school.
We are working to gather more details and will update this story when they’re available.
