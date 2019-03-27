One person injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - One person was injured in a shooting in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.
Linda Thompson, spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the area of 13th and Greenfield streets in the Houston Moore community.
One person was injured in the shooting and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Thompson. Their current condition is not known.
Thompson said police are looking for a gold van in connection with the shooting.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
