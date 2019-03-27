First Alert Forecast: nippy Wednesday, lots warmer by Friday

Source: (WECT)
By Eric Davis | March 27, 2019 at 1:28 PM EST - Updated March 27 at 1:34 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! The rest of this week still looks dry for the Cape Fear Region; expect mainly clear skies right through Saturday. The sun will have to put in a lot of work to warm the temperatures! Here is that situation...

Wednesday: chilly highs mainly in the upper 50s amid brisk north breezes.

Wednesday night: frosty lows mainly in the middle 30s with calmer winds.

Thursday to Saturday: 60s and 70s with a developing southerly breeze.

An approaching and passing front will scrape together our next rain chances. Posted now: a shower or storm chance near 30% Sunday, 50% Sunday night, and 10% Monday. Keep up with these elements and much more - with a forecast tailored to your zip code - on your WECT Weather App!

