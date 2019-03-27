Clayton man sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktail at Hampstead home

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - A Clayton man who threw a Molotov cocktail at a woman’s home was sentenced to prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to first degree arson in Pender County.
According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, Jason Bradley Morgan, 45, of Clayton, was sentenced to 4.8-6.8 years in prison.
On June 23, 2017, Morgan and his girlfriend drove to a Hampstead woman's home trying to buy drugs. An argument ensued, and Morgan warned the woman to not be home when he returned.
Twenty minutes later, Morgan came back and threw a Molotov cocktail at the home, which was occupied by the woman's grandchildren and two other adults. The siding melted before the fire was extinguished.
The victim was able to identify Morgan, which helped lead to his apprehension and conviction.
