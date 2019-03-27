WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Classic cars will fill Battleship Park at the 19th Annual Car and Truck Show this weekend.
Hurricane Florence forced the Port City Mopars Car Club to cancel the event last year. Now, it is back on and the weather is expected to be excellent for the event on Saturday, March 30.
The charity car show benefits Shriners, First In Families, Step Up for Soldiers, Vietnam Veterans and the Battleship North Carolina.
Along with all the classic cars, there will be live entertainment, food vendors and 50/50 raffles.
The show is open to all cars and pick-up truck with a $20 registration fee; it is free for spectators.
To learn more about the Mopars Car Club and the event, go to www.portcitymoparautoclub.com.
