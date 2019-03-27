Cape Fear Academy’s Jahelyah Washington named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Academy’s Jahelyah Washington is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
In her first track and field meet of the season, the junior won the girls discus and qualified for the states at the meet at Trask High School. Her throw was 89 feet and 10 inches, which is a personal best.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.