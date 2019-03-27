BCSO hosts animal cruelty training for law enforcement

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Humane Society hosted law enforcement organizations from across North Carolina on Wednesday for an animal cruelty and fighting investigations training.
Along with the NC Animal/Rabies Control Association, the training at Brunswick Community College was offered for free to law enforcement, animal control, humane investigators, code enforcement officers, veterinarians, and prosecutors.
Major Tommy Tolley with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office explained how the training helps law enforcement and animal control officers in different ways.
“Law enforcement officers are really prepared for human encounters but when they see these animal crimes, whether it be an animal that has been involved in dog fighting or just minimal requirements that are not being met, it just gives them a little bit more information and knowledge of what to look for and what to do once they encounter it,” Tolley said.
He added that animal control officers are versed in the requirements but the training helps them on the prosecution side of things.
"It’s kind of merging and showing them what the other ones are doing and how to work together,” Tolley said.
The training served as background on animal fighting and animal abuse in North Carolina, including relevant laws, the link between animal abuse and other violent crimes, investigating cruelty and fighting complaints, and recognizing key evidence, warrants and statements.
Gail Thomssen, state director for the Humane Society, said the overall goal of the training was to give everyone more tools and knowledge to stop animal cruelty.
“State laws always change so I think if anything has changed in the state laws, that would be it’s kind of specialized depending on the location so what your state laws are and what our local ordinances are," Thomssen said. "Today, it’s pretty much an overview going into standards of care, providing shelter, food and water. How to go about if you do have a cruelty investigation or fighting how to go about search warrants and seizure of the dog, so really kind of a start to finish process through the investigation.”
Tolley explained that in Brunswick County, the first priority is to try to educate people to make them responsible pet owners.
“Sometimes we have to go with the cruelty charges and go through the further steps of getting them to court and charging,” Tolley said. "The last thing we want to do is take an animal from a family. Our goal is to keep these families together but sometimes these people are just not meant to have animals, and that becomes our responsibility to make sure the cruelty side of that is investigated to the fullest.”
