After contaminated well shutdown, Wrightsville Beach races to supplement water supply before summer rush

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - The Town of Wrightsville Beach is in a race against time to supplement its water supply before the summertime population boom.
One of its most productive water wells has been shut down since January because of chemical contamination.
In the search for water, the most likely supplemental source will be from the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA), and those negotiations are ongoing, said Town Manager Tim Owens.
"I didn't think we would be in this position," said Owens. "In theory, we thought when all this Chemours news came around, we thought we would be in pretty good shape."
Since news broke in June 2017, the public has known the Chemours Company had released PFAS chemicals into the Cape Fear River, and thus the water supply since the 1980s. Wrightsville Beach is supplied by groundwater wells from the PeeDee Aquifer, not surface water from the Cape Fear River.
In January 2019, Owens said Wrightsville Beach officials met with CFPUA, which said it believed the town’s No. 11 well could be contaminated with PFAS chemicals.
“After leaving that meeting, we turned well No. 11 off,” said Owens.
CFPUA and Wrightsville Beach conducted independent tests on the water from well No. 11, and confirmed that it was indeed tainted with elevated levels of PFAS.
The town also sampled nearby wells, and discovered well No. 6 was also contaminated but the town decided to keep that one operational because PFAS levels were not as high as well No. 11, said Owens.
“The positive results for Gen X are likely a result of well No. 11’s close proximity to an Aquifer Storage and Recovery Well (ASR) that Cape Fear Public Utility Authority operates approximately 3,500 feet from this well,” according to a town press release. “An ASR well injects drinking water in the aquifer during off-peak water consumption periods and removes that water during peak demand periods.”
There is no timeline for turning well No. 11 back on, Owens said, but CFPUA is taking action to remove water from aquifer and the ASR well in hopes of reducing containment levels over time.
Last Wednesday, CFPUA agreed to offer Wrightsville Beach a discounted rate for water — 65 cents per 1,000 gallons instead of $3.48 per 1,000 gallons.
“An interconnect already exists between CFPUA’s and the Town’s water systems, for use in case of emergencies,” according to a CFPUA news release.
The town needs to acquire the necessary permit and votes before the CFPUA negotiation is complete, said Owens, who added he believes the water will be flowing in May.
The Town of Wrightsville Beach also has an ongoing federal lawsuit against the Chemours Company that will likely take a long time to conclude, said Owens.
