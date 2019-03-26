Wrightsville Beach license plate bill filed in General Assembly

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The General Assembly is moving the process along to create specialty license plates for the Town of Wrightsville Beach. Representative Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) is one of the primary sponsors of House Bill 449, giving the NC Division of Motor Vehicles authorization to create four specialty registration plates.
HB 449 proposes the specialty plate will include the Town of Wrightsville Beach logo, followed by four characters and ending with the suffix WB. The DMV will send the town proceeds from the sale of the plates, which according to the bill are designed to “help fund the Town's continuing efforts to maintain and improve recreational opportunities for residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach”.
The three other specialty plates included in the legislation are ALS Research, with the proceeds going to the ALS Association of North Carolina; A Pet is Family, to benefit the Sergei Foundation which helps save companion pets lives by coordinating veterinary care; and Keeping the Lights On, which will help the UNC Jaycee Burn Center. Rep. Iler says those are the four projects that met the threshold to move forward.
Wrightsville Beach sold 345 orders for the specialty plates, eclipsing the minimum number of 300 needed to proceed with its’ request. The cost is $20 for a specialty plate and $50 for a personalized specialty plate. These fees are in addition to annual vehicle registration tax and fees. If approved, the town will give the DMV a list of purchasers and their applications so the DMV can issue plates to each purchaser.
