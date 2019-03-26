WPD releases video of larceny suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says stole items from a local store.
On Monday, the WPD released surveillance video from the Outdoor Equipped store located at 272 N. Front St., which shows the alleged thief.
“We realize the video is grainy, however we appreciate any help you can give us,” the Facebook post reads. “Checkout the suspect in the plaid shirt. He went into the Outdoor Equipped Store at 272 N. Front St and stole items from the store. Light skin black male, bald, tall and thin build. Wearing a flat cap, white and black plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers with red on the back of the soles. He is in his late 40′s or 50′s.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to use Text-A-Tip or call 910-343-3609.
