WPD releases video of larceny suspect

We realize the video is grainly however we appreciate any help you can give us. Checkout the suspect in the plaid shirt. He went into the Outdoor Equipped Store at 272 N. Front St and stole items from the store. Light skin black male, bald, tall and thin build. Wearing a flat cap, white and black plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers with red on the back of the soles. He is in his late 40's or 50's. Use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609 with info.