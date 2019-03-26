Wilmington students lobby in Raleigh for ‘common sense’ gun legislation

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Four Wilmington students are visiting the General Assembly in Raleigh this week to lobby for tougher gun legislation.
The high school and middle school students have joined other teenagers from across the state to meet with legislators.
The students are part of a national organization called March for Our Lives, which was organized following the deadly massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Seventeen students and staff members were killed, and 17 others were injured in the rampage.
The students are pushing for stricter gun laws in North Carolina.
“We hope to transcend party lines and find common ground on common sense gun legislation,” said Kathryn Conlon, a student at New Hanover High School.
The students are pushing lawmakers to enact laws authorizing courts to issue Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO), also called gun violence restraining orders. ERPOs allow courts to temporarily prohibit a person from having guns if law enforcement or immediate family members can show that a person poses a significant threat or danger to himself or others.
Right now, only 13 states have ERPOs. They are California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.
Proponents argue ERPOs will cut down on teen suicide. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teenagers.
The students are scheduled to meet with several legislators during their visit to the General Assembly.
