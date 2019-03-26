UNCW’s Devontae Cacok to play in the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Devontae Cacok has played his final game in a UNCW uniform but his college career isn’t over just yet.
Cacok, who finished his Seahawk career this season as the school’s all-time leading rebounder, was selected to represent the Colonial Athletic Association in the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship at the Mall of America in Minneapolis April 5-7.
The tournament features 32 four-man teams representing each of the 32 NCAA Division I conferences.
Participating players are seniors who have exhausted their college eligibility, and the event allows them to compete for prize money for the first time. A total pool of $150,000 is available.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.