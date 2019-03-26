Surf City man accused of kicking officer in face during traffic stop

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WECT) - A Surf City man is accused of kicking a police officer in the face during a traffic stop Saturday.
Isaac Loring, 30, has been charged with three felony counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer causing serious injury, and one count each of being intoxicated and disruptive and resisting an officer.
Loring was a passenger in a vehicle that had been pulled over on Island Drive, North Topsail Beach Police Department Chief William Younginer said.
The driver cooperated with the officers and was issued a warning for speeding but Loring began to be disruptive.
Loring was eventually taken out of the car and was being placed under arrest when he allegedly began to struggle with officers, flailing his arms and kicking.
During this time, he is accused kicking an officer in the face.
None of the officers involved were seriously injured, Younginer said.
