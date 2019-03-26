New Hanover baseball not letting past success get in the way of new goals

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover High School baseball team is the defending 3A state champion but the Wildcats are not letting success go to their heads.
“We have a totally different team,” said senior pitcher Blake Walston. “We have some younger guys that can make some plays but we aren’t thinking about what happened last year. We are thinking about what we can do this year.”
New Hanover’s uniforms haven’t changed but many of the names on the back of those jerseys have.
“There are different guys that have moved on to play ball in college, and people have to fill their spot and step up,” said New Hanover senior catcher Jonathan Manis. “I think the big pieces are still here but other people have to step up, and I think they are filling the shoes pretty well.”
“I think we have a lot of potential,” added Walston. “If we just play to our capability, I think we can get it done again.”
The Wildcats reached the top as state champions last season, and now every team they face is trying to knock them down.
“We are taking it game by game and (trying) to play the best baseball we can,” said Manis.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.