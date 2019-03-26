New bill would create tougher punishments for drug dealers if substance found responsible for death

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - A new bill set to be filed Wednesday in North Carolina would create harsher punishments for a person who distributes drugs that result in another person’s death.
Called the Death by Distribution bill, it would create two new charges, according to Rep. Carson Smith of House District 16 (Columbus, Pender counties). Carson is one of the primary sponsors of the bill.
The new charges would result in tougher punishments without requiring proof of malice from those who distribute drugs, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and more.
“The big thing is this allows prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to charge somebody who has distributed a substance that killed somebody without malice," said Smith.
If a person does not have certain prior drug convictions, they would be charged with death by distribution of certain controlled substances, a Class C felony, said Smith.
If a person does have certain prior drug convictions, they would be charged with aggravated death by distribution of certain controlled substances, a Class B2 felony, which is the same level as second degree murder, said Smith.
Smith, who served as Pender County sheriff, said it was difficult to charge distributors with second degree murder because it required proof of malice.
“If this becomes law, there will be more people charged with the death of people who they distribute drugs to,” said Smith. “If you’re dealing drugs, you have the chance to basically be charged with murder.”
The house bill does not have a number yet because it has yet to be filed. A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the North Carolina General Assembly to discuss the filing of the bill.
Death by Distribution was included in the 2017 HOPE Act, but lawmakers eliminated it after pushback from advocates, according to North Carolina Health News.
Virgil Hayes, the advocacy and program manager for the NC Harm Reduction Coalition, said he believes these new charges will not help solve the opioid epidemic.
“I think it’s a very knee-jerk reaction to a very serious public health issue,” said Hayes.
According to Hayes, tougher punishments would further deter people from calling 911, especially because proving malice is not required in the new charges.
“It could charge people who shouldn’t be charged,” said Hayes. “If someone is struggling with addiction, I would argue they need recovery and treatment, not a prison cell.”
A number of low level drug dealers also struggle with addiction, said Hayes. Although the bill has not been fully released, Hayes hopes the definition of distributor is narrowly defined to avoid charging family members, friends, and loved ones of those who die from overdose.
“Drug-induced homicide laws don’t work," Hayes said. "They are a terrible solution to a very serious public health issue.”
