Man pleads guilty to murder in fatal Brunswick County wreck

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A man whose blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit at the time of a fatal crash in Brunswick County has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison.
Cody Kohler pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle on Monday. He was sentenced to 190-240 months in jail.
On July 21, 2017, Kohler failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Hickman and Calabash roads and struck a vehicle being driven by Justin Milliken.
Terry Evans, Jr, a passenger in Milliken’s F350, was ejected from the truck and severely injured. Milliken was treated for injuries to vertebrae in his back, and another passenger, Timothy Fulford, Sr., was treated for injuries to his arm and shoulder.
Evans succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 2, 2017.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol determined that Kohler was operating his vehicle at the time of the crash with an alcohol concentration in excess of .15.
The State of North Carolina presented evidence during the plea that Kohler had been convicted of a DWI in 2013 in Brunswick County, and of reckless driving in 2011 in Columbus County.
