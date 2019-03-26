Jazz up your weekend with a music festival at UNCW

Jazz up your weekend with a music festival at UNCW
Terri Lyne Carrington will headline the UNCW Jazz Festival. (Source: www.terrilynecarrington.com)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | March 26, 2019 at 2:27 PM EST - Updated March 26 at 2:33 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Jazz lovers can see a Grammy award winning artist during a music festival this weekend.

The 37th Annual UNCW JazzFest is Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.

Terri Lyne Carrington, a three-time Grammy winning drummer, producer, composer and educator, is headlining the festival.

She will play a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, joined by UNCW jazz faculty.

(Source: UNCW)
(Source: UNCW)

She had an extensive touring career with jazz luminaries including Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Stan Getz, Cassandra Wilson and Dianne Reeves.

North Carolina JazzGirls Day is Saturday with award-winning composer and saxophonist Christine Jensen. NC JazzGirls Day is part of a nationwide movement to mentor young women interested in playing or singing jazz.

For more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.