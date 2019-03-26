Jazz up your weekend with a music festival at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Jazz lovers can see a Grammy award winning artist during a music festival this weekend.
The 37th Annual UNCW JazzFest is Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.
Terri Lyne Carrington, a three-time Grammy winning drummer, producer, composer and educator, is headlining the festival.
She will play a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, joined by UNCW jazz faculty.
She had an extensive touring career with jazz luminaries including Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Stan Getz, Cassandra Wilson and Dianne Reeves.
North Carolina JazzGirls Day is Saturday with award-winning composer and saxophonist Christine Jensen. NC JazzGirls Day is part of a nationwide movement to mentor young women interested in playing or singing jazz.
For more about the event, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.