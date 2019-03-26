James Fox, longtime federal judge in Wilmington, dies at 90

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A former federal judge known for his stern but compassionate demeanor has died.
Judge James Fox, 90, died at his home in Wilmington over the weekend.
Judge Fox began his legal career in 1958 in private practice in Wilmington and remained in that role until 1982.
On Sept. 14, 1982, Fox was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to serve as a judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. He would later become the Chief Judge from 1990 to 1997. He retired on March 31, 2017 at the age of 88.
Judge Fox is survived by his wife, Kate, and three children.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at St. James Church in Wilmington.
