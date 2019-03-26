4 inmates caught, 1 still wanted after Nash County jailbreak

According to Stone, Ruffin was being held on a $10,000 bond for possession of heroin. Viverette was being held on a $100,000 bond for possession of a stolen car. Murphy, who was facing armed robbery and assault charges, was being held on a $30,000 bond. Horne was being held on a $92,500 bond for burglary, and larceny charges. Battle, who had no bond, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and simple assault.