Governor Cooper visits Wilmington to talk hurricane recovery

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper will be in Wilmington Tuesday, March 26th to visit locations impacted by Hurricane Florence.
He will start the visit at the Wilmington Convention Center to speak at the Wilmington Downtown Annual Meeting at 11:55am.
He will then make his way to some of the effected businesses downtown effected by the storm. Those include Port City Java on N. Front Street and Swahili Coast and Desert Rose.
At 1:45, Gov. Cooper will visit Randall Library at UNC Wilmington to check on recovery efforts of the school.
