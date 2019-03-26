First Alert Forecast: spring turns a cold shoulder but warmth gets the last word this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Thanks for checking in for your First Alert Forecast. History shows that early spring can occasionally pack a wintry punch and, here in the Cape Fear Region, we'll definitely feel some jacket and sweater weather Tuesday into Wednesday! Sun will fuel a big temperature rebound by week's end, but for now, please account for this chilly forecast in the short term...
Tuesday: Expect clouds and a shower risk to yield to sunny intervals later in the day. Nippy north winds will gust more than 20 mph and mire temperatures in the 50s all day.
Tuesday night: Expect mostly clear skies and sharply falling temperatures. 30s late at night may support isolated frost in areas sheltered from the cold, dry, and blustery north wind.
Wednesday and Wednesday night: Enjoy daytime sun but, despite it, expect highs only in the 50s to around 60. Then, under clear nighttime skies, frosty 30s will likely redevelop.
