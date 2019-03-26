First Alert Forecast: brisk and bright midweek before springlike warmth returns

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Thanks for checking in for your First Alert Forecast. History shows that early spring can occasionally pack a wintry punch and, here in the Cape Fear Region, we'll definitely feel some jacket and sweater weather Tuesday into Wednesday! Sun will fuel a big temperature rebound by week's end, but for now, please account for this chilly forecast in the short term...
- Brrr at the bus stop... heading out tomorrow morning temperatures will mainly be in the 30s amid elevated northeast winds operating near 10-15 mph. Wind chills will make it feel like the lower 30s. Layer up!
- Frosty mornings?... Thursday morning will have better potential for areas of patchy frost as winds will settle a bit. In addition, mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s will support frost especially areas sheltered from the cold, dry north wind.
- Temperature gains... Cool high pressure will slip offshore and a warming trend will shape up through the weekend. As springlike 70s return, so will the yellow dustings of pollen with a dry stretch of weather.
Thanks again for checking in, friends! And be sure to tap into your WECT Weather App for hour by hour and longer range forecasts tailored to your exact location!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.