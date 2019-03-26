Developer withdraws application for controversial affordable housing development

CAROLINA SHORES, NC (WECT) - The developer of a proposed $12-million affordable housing project in Carolina Shores has formally withdrawn its application.
Lewisville-based The BTR Communities Group, LLC had pitched the 84-unit development – “Williams Way” according to planning materials – on an approximately 5-acre site along Ocean Highway West just northeast of Calabash Road NW.
The proposal sparked intense opposition from community members, many of whom showed up to the town’s planning board meeting last week to voice their concerns about insufficient infrastructure to handle the increase in population.
The planning board ultimately postponed considering the required rezoning of parcels for the project since many were not able to speak at the meeting.
On Monday, Town of Carolina Shores Administrator Jon Mendenhall confirmed the application had been withdrawn, and addressed media reports that the proposal was related to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“Their application was for ‘affordable housing,’ the moniker HUD housing was a product of the local rumor mill,” Mendenhall wrote in an email. “Our understanding is that this was not a HUD project, rather a project that was seeking to apply for NC Housing Finance Agency Funds.”
The rezoning request will remain on the Carolina Shores Board of Commissioners April 4 meeting agenda so the town can make written notice of the withdrawal, according to a statement from the town.
