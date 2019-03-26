Council members approve ordinance to fine people who drive on often flooded road in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - Neighbors in one part of Carolina Beach have been dealing with flooding for years but town leaders are hoping to fix the problem.
Council members voted unanimously Tuesday morning to approve fining drivers up to $250 for driving down Canal Drive if it’s closed because of flooding.
The ordinance doesn’t apply to people living on the street. Mayor Joe Benson said they will be redirected to side streets to get home.
Benson said Canal Drive is ground zero for flooding in the town, and the ordinance is needed to protect public and private property.
“When cars drive through (Canal Drive), particularly at high speeds or really at any speeds, it creates a wake," the mayor said. “The wake from that water goes on to adjacent properties on either side of the road, and that’s what we’re trying to limit.”
Jim Powell, who lives on Canal Drive, said he hopes the fines will scare drivers into avoiding his street.
“It’s the lack of respect I feel [when drivers speed through floodwaters]. I mean, these are our properties and water washing up there, washing into garages and such, and salt water is not good for anything," Powell said.
The town manager will decide when to close the road for flooding. Barricades will then be set up when roads are closed, and that’s when drivers who ignore the barricades will be fined.
The Canal Drive Flood Committee, made up of nine neighbors, proposed the ordinance. The committee is also trying to build some type of structure against the Myrtle Grove Sound to block the floodwaters from creeping any closer to their homes.
