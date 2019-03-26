COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants pickleball and hockey equipment for students

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Megan Hayes knows the importance of physical education. She teaches it at Cape Fear Center for Inquiry in Wilmington. She also knows that sports equipment provided for middle schools is limited.
“My middle schoolers need some new sports equipment,” Hayes says. “ Middle school physical education is all about fitness and small-sided games.”
Hayes is asking for pickleball and hockey equipment for her students in grades 6-8.
“Students would benefit from the invasion tactics of hockey, as well as the net/wall tactics of pickleball,” she says. “Students would not only learn tactics, but would use cooperation among teammates.”
Hayes is asking for donations on the Donors Choose website, an online charity organization to helps fund teachers’ project across the country.
Hayes had an original goal of $882. She now only needs a little over $100. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the equipment and deliver it to Cape Fear Center for Inquiry.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Hayes’ project, click here.
