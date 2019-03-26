Brunswick County delays decision on student reassignment proposal

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education has delayed a decision on a student reassignment proposal that would address overcrowding in the northern part of the county.
The decision comes after the school system held the second of two informational meetings with parents, staff, and community members Tuesday. Dozens of parents voiced their concerns during the meetings over what they feel is a lack of transparency from the school board.
“The proposal for the elementary school involved moving approximately 150 students from the Mallory Creek subdivision to Town Creek Elementary,” said Daniel Seamans, chief communications officer for Brunswick County Schools. “Following the constructive feedback from parents at the two meetings, board members unanimously voted to further study of student reassignment with staff and parents.”
Seamans said there are currently no plans for student reassignment for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year and that the school system will continue to work on developing district lines for Town Creek Middle School’s opening in August 2020.
“The board would like to thank the parents and community members for sharing their concerns and we understand the need for further study of the impact at the elementary, middle, and high schools,” Board Chairman Catherine Cooke said. “We know that this is an inevitable change and want everyone to feel they have ample time and information on the ultimate decision that affects our community as a whole.”
The proposed new lines would have impacted 150 students in the Mallory Creek subdivision and an area south in the Belville school district.
Brunswick County Schools said Belville Elementary has 838 kids who attend the school where Town Creek is sitting at 674. Had the proposal been approved, Belville would have gone down to 674, and Town Creek to 672, bringing each school to capacity.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.