Briana Venskus talks about becoming Queen Azalea 2019

“There are hundreds of thousands and millions of people in the world, and you’re not going to make every single one of them happy, it’s just not going to happen no matter who you are,” Briana said. “I accepted that early on in my career, and the more I’ve sort of clung to that ideology, the better. I definitely think their opinions are valid. I don’t want to tell any of them they are wrong, because they are not. It’s their opinion, their point of view and they are one hundred percent entitled to have that. But I also think there’s room to highlight the fact that, while they may have found a particular post with a particular finger, they also did overlook plenty of other posts where I had peace signs, where I was celebrating my family, where I was celebrating my friends, where I was standing up for people who didn't have a voice. So to pass over so much good to focus and hone in on one negative was I think the most upsetting part of it, was to think of all the good that can be done was being overshadowed by one particular thing. “