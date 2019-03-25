WPD: Woman enters restaurant, stabs employee

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A woman went into a restaurant and stabbed a man working there Sunday afternoon, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
According to Jennifer Dandron with the WPD, Adrienne Debouse entered Jam Rock Sports Bar & Grill located in University Landing at approximately 4:30 p.m. and stabbed the employee.
A woman called 911 and rendered medical aid until EMS arrived. The victim then was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Debouse was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
