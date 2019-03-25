One rescued from balcony during Wilmington apartment fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A woman was rescued from the balcony of an apartment building in Wilmington on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out.
According to fire and rescue officials, a fire started in the kitchen of a second floor apartment at 5400 Pond Drive. The victim was on the third floor and when smoke filled the room, she fled to the balcony, where she was rescued.
The woman was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to a Wilmington Fire Department tweet.
Robinson said fire damage was contained to the apartment of origin.
New Hanover County Fire Rescue is investigating.
An earlier report claimed two people were rescued from the balcony above the apartment where the fire started.
