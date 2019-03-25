Second man arrested in deadly 2018 Longs Food Lion shooting

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at a Longs area Food Lion last August.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, Stephon Miller was arrested Monday afternoon in Tabor City, N.C., by members of the U.S. Marshals task force. He is being held at the Columbus County Detention Center on fugitive of justice warrant and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina, where he will face a murder charge.
Miller is charged in connection with the Aug. 15, 2018 shooting outside the Food Lion at 110 E. Hwy. 9 in Longs that claimed the life of 57-year-old Gerard Celentano.
James Bellamy was previously arrested by the U.S. Marshals in connection with this case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.