‘Running for their lives,’ man inside Concord Mills mall during shooting describes chaotic scene

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - One person was shot inside Concord Mills mall Sunday evening, according to officials.
The incident reportedly took place in the AMC theater attached to the mall shortly before 6 p.m and resulted from a dispute over seating in the theater, officials say. The victim was treated for his injuries at the hospital and was later released.
After the shooting, the mall was closed down and patrons were asked to leave. Jameel Bryant was inside the mall right after the shooting happened and says he witnessed panic ensue.
“It looked like a movie, like people escaping... and just literally running for their lives,” said Bryant. “I can tell you what I’m glad I went to church today. To be that close to danger is kind of scary.”
The mall was closed down as a result of this incident and an early investigation by police determined that the suspect is no longer inside of the mall.
No further information has been released at this time. Concord Mills Mall will be open Monday.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.